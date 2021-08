NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The City of New Orleans says a city resident has a serious case of West Nile virus, and an airplane will spray part of the city for mosquitoes Tuesday night.

The state health department reported the case this week, saying it involves the patient's brain or nervous system, a news release from the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board said. The symptoms began showing up the week of Aug. 13.