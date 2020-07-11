New Orleans man arrested after Mississippi motel shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A 29-year-old New Orleans man is in custody for his alleged role in a shooting that left one man dead at a Mississippi motel.

Eddie Charles Brown faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault for a July 3 shooting at a Super 8 Motel in Biloxi, WLOX-TV reported.

Biloxi police said warrants were issued by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain on July 6 for the arrest of Brown. Two days later, he was arrested and extradited to Mississippi, booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and held on a $1.2 million bond.

The victim —Cordaryl Weathersby, 26, of Pascagoula — was discovered in the motel's east parking lot. Weathersby sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.