New Mexico state senator to propose buying small plane

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state senator has announced plans to propose purchasing a plane to help cabinet secretaries and other officials travel throughout the state.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday that Legislative Finance Committee chairman and Democratic Sen. John Arthur Smith is expected to introduce a bipartisan plan that would use funding in next year’s state budget to buy an aircraft.

Smith says he is thinking of something more modest than the executive jet sold in 2011 by then-Gov. Susana Martinez.

Officials say Smith did not reveal any potential cost estimates, but a small airplane could cost about $2.5 million used or $4 million new compared to a $10 million jet.

Officials say the plane would encourage officials to visit remote parts of the state and better respond to community needs.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com