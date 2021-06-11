New Mexico seeks reforms at unemployment agency

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vowed Friday to replenish the state's indebted unemployment insurance trust fund to avoid future tax increases to businesses and said a $300 weekly federal bonus to unemployment benefits will continue through the expiration date in September.

The comments came as Lujan Grisham announced new efforts to improve responsiveness to calls for assistance with unemployment claims and initiatives to deter fraud that has siphoned off an estimated $133 million from the state unemployment trust. Overpayment of legitimate claims are estimated at over $100 million during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lujan Grisham's administration is in the process of expanding staffing by 110 positions to a total of 380 staff members at the Workforce Solutions Department aimed at improving responsiveness to calls for assistance with unemployment claims.

In attempts to improve the efficiency of unemployment call operators, the governor said she is tapping the expertise of call center executive and Democratic state Sen. Michael Padilla of Albuquerque for a review and policy recommendations. Padilla said he is contributing his time on a volunteer basis.

New Mexico also is turning to federal anti-fraud authorities in attempts to crack down on bogus unemployment claims and cybertheft from the state.

Workforce Solutions Secretary Ricky Serna says about 77,000 residents of New Mexico are currently on unemployment. He says the agency has paid out $3.7 billion in benefits over the past 14 months amid economic turmoil linked to the pandemic.

The state is commissioning an outside analysis of management, operations and information technology at the labor agency though an Albuquerque-based firm called Abba Technologies.

Several states have pulled the plug on the $300 weekly federal supplement over concerns that it may discourage people from returning to work when jobs are available.

Lujan Grisham said most people want to return to work but still may have difficulties because of safety concerns, disruptions in child care and other issues.