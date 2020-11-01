New Mexico reports 747 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials on Sunday reported 747 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

State Department of Health officials said the total number of cases since the pandemic began now is 47,232 with 1,026 known deaths.

They said 224 of the new cases and three of the eight deaths were in Bernalillo County, the state’s largest that includes metro Albuquerque, with 111 cases in Dona Ana County.

Officials said 61 new cases involved inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.

On Saturday, health officials reported 592 additional known virus cases and 11 additional deaths after reporting over 1,000 additional cases Friday with a single-day record of 13 deaths.

State health officials have renewed their pleas that people adhere to the public health order, which calls for residents to stay home whenever possible, limit contact with others and wear face coverings, among other things.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.