New Mexico reports 67 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 67 new confirmed coronavirus cases with two additional deaths, increasing the statewide totals to 27,579 cases and 849 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Of the 67 new cases, New Mexico Department of Health officials said 14 cases were in Chaves County with 12 in Dona Ana County and 11 in Bernalillo County.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the seven-day rolling average of daily new COVID-10 cases in New Mexico and daily deaths both decreased over the past two weeks.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.