New Mexico officials urge shoppers to go small, local

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials are urging residents to shop local.

This year’s Small Business Saturday tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and runs through midnight.

For 24 hours, the state suspends collections of gross receipts tax on sales of qualifying items at businesses that have fewer than 10 employees and whose primary place of business is in New Mexico.

Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke says it’s a great opportunity to support home-grown New Mexico businesses.

In Albuquerque, city officials are using the shopping day to launch Albuquerque Rapid Transit, or ART. The bus service runs through a popular shopping corridor along historic Route 66.

In Roswell, Mayor Dennis Kintigh will be reading an official proclamation in support of small businesses to kick off the shopping event.