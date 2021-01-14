New Mexico governor sees light at the end of pandemic tunnel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and top public health officials pointed Thursday to a recent bump in COVID-19 cases and stressed that more people need to get tested so the state can quickly identify where outbreaks are happening as they try to curb the spread of the virus.
However, the governor also said during an online briefing Thursday that she’s optimistic given that the rate of positive tests is much lower than it was just a couple months ago when New Mexico saw a dramatic spike. She also noted the state’s progress with vaccine distribution.