New Mexico governor, executives attend aerospace summit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The governor of New Mexico has hosted about 30 executives in the aerospace industry at a closed-door summit to reportedly collaborate on strategies promoting business development in the state.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke Wednesday to leaders from Spaceport America, Virgin Galactic and multiple laboratories and businesses at the Space Valley Summit held at New Mexico State University, Las Cruces Sun-News reported Thursday.

Technical experts and industry leaders have said the four-hour summit had been planned to discuss and refine concepts and strategies that develop the state's aerospace economy including the future of a $200 million inland spaceport built in New Mexico, officials said.

Public information about the state Spaceport Authority was available to taxpayers, but the summit was closed to the public to protect confidential information about commercial interests of spaceport tenants and research partners, Grisham said.

Discussions included topics such as STEM education, how New Mexico can retain graduates and opportunities for the state to attract more aerospace industry, Spaceport director of business development Scott McLaughlin said. There was no proprietary or sensitive information discussed, he said.

Spaceport America recently settled a lawsuit filed in 2018 by a Las Cruces journalist claiming the spaceport authority refused to disclose rent and fees paid by some spaceport customers, despite the facility being public, officials said.

The information was redacted in responses to public records requests and other documents were reportedly destroyed, journalist Heath Haussamen said.

Following the lawsuit, state lawmakers granted the authority greater secrecy in legislation signed by Gov. Susana Martinez, officials said.

Haussamen is an independent journalist who publishes on NMpolitics.net.