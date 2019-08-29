New Mexico gets funding for 37 road, trail projects

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — More than two dozen communities across New Mexico will share more than $32 million in federal funding for numerous transportation and recreational trail projects.

State transportation officials say the 37 projects will account for more than $41 million in investments over the next four years when leveraged with local dollars and in-kind services.

The projects range from flashing speed signs at all schools in Los Alamos County to reconstruction of the Upper Catwalk Trail in the Gila National Forest.

More than $5 million will be used to design and construct a multi-use trail connecting schools, homes and the community center at Jemez Pueblo along New Mexico Highway 4.