New Mexico establishes finally alternative fuel corridors

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials have announced that the Federal Highway Administration has designated the state's first alternative fuel corridors.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the state’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department said the federal agency designated New Mexico’s first alternative fuel corridors after years of not participating in the program.

New Mexico was one of just four states not yet participating in a program that helps federal, state and local governments and private companies plan and build an interstate network of alternative fuel stations

Federal designations exist for electric, hydrogen, propane, and natural gas stations, with different criteria for each fuel.

The FHA requires that electric charging facilities be established at 50-mile (80.47-kilometer) intervals along a designated corridor, for instance, or 100-mile (160.93-kilometer) intervals for hydrogen.

Before New Mexico’s inclusion, the FHA said the program had designated 135000 miles (217261.43 kilometers) along the national highway system as alternative fuel corridors, touching 46 states.