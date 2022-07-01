New Mexico customers to save monthly with coal plant closure

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The largest electric provider in New Mexico on Friday outlined the savings that customers will see from the closure of a coal-fired power plant as part of a filing mandated by state utility regulators.
The document was required to be submitted by July 1 as part of a financing order related to the San Juan Generating Station. The plant was set to shut down at the end of June, but regulators are allowing Public Service Co. of New Mexico to keep open one unit through September to meet peak summer demands.