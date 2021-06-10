New Mexico begins push to improve spotty internet access

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's top information technology official says a new $100 million state account for expanding access to high-speed internet is just a start and that investments of $1 billion are likely needed to modernize infrastructure, at a presentation to legislators on Thursday.
Information Technology Secretary John Salazar told a panel of state lawmakers that international consultant Deloitte is helping the state anticipate opportunities for federal grant money to improve internet access and data transfer rates.