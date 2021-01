SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An oil company operating in northwestern New Mexico has agreed to pay a $25,000 civil penalty as part of a settlement.

The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department said Tuesday that a notice of violation had been issued to San Juan Resources, Inc. for failing to report and perform a proper investigation of a well’s potentially defective casing. The company was supposed to get approval from the state to perform the required work on the well.