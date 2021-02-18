New Mexico Senate considers $200 million in business relief

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bill is headed toward a state Senate vote that would provide $200 million from the state general fund to thousands of businesses that experienced income declines in 2020.
Scheduled for a crucial vote Thursday, the bill would provide individual grants of up to $100,000 without repayment to businesses for the reimbursement of rent, lease or mortgage obligations. The arrangement tests the boundaries of the state Constitution's “anti-donation clause” that prohibits government donations as a precaution against corruption.