New Long Hill shopping center opens in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — In what seemed like a cross between a business opening and a scavenger hunt, several Trumbull officials and members of the local business community trotted from business to business at the new Long Hill Market Friday morning, cheerfully cutting ribbons and posing for photos at the new businesses.
It was a way for each business to be celebrated, without interrupting the employees too much, said Trumbull director of economic and community development Rina Bakalar. “Everybody’s trying to operate while we do this,” she explained.