New 'Kid Governor' focuses on children's mental health

AUBURN, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire schoolchildren have elected a new “Kid Governor” whose platform was inspired by depression he experienced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlie Olsen, who attends the Auburn Village School, was elected last week. It was the third year the state has participated in a national civics program aimed at encouraging civic engagement by teaching students about the history of voting rights, the qualities of good leaders and the mechanics of campaigns.

In a campaign video, Olsen said he wants to address the issue of children’s mental health by organizing fundraisers to pay for treatment, create a social network that promotes positivity and develop a mentoring system called C.A.S.T., which stands for Children’s Awareness Support Team.

“I became depressed during the COVID lockdowns, and so did a lot of my friends,” he said. “We all felt so alone, but you don’t have to do this alone.”