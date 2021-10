TRUMBULL — The Kennedy Center is opening its second Palm & Able Thrift Shop at 39 Lindeman Drive in Trumbull.

The center also operates a Palm & Able store in the Shelton Square shopping plaza on Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton.

The consignment shop will sell the overflow of donations the Kennedy Center received from the public throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The store will be open from 10 a.m t o 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

“The Kennedy Center is excited to extend our Palm & Able store to a second location at 39 Lindeman Drive in Trumbull,” said Valerie Reyher, Kennedy Center vice president of workforce development and social enterprises in a news release. “Palm & Able at 39 is an extension of our Shelton location housing many wonderful thrift finds. What’s unique about ‘39’ is the location also sells hundreds of gently used books which is sure to excite booklovers everywhere.”

The store, Reyhar said, supports “hiring individuals with disabilities and breaking down barriers to employment. We encourage every company, business owner and employer to make the commitment to hire individuals with disabilities as part of their operational standards.”

The Palm & Able name is a nod to the abilities of the people The Kennedy Center supports. Founder Evelyn Kennedy, who lived on Palm Street in Bridgeport, started a movement for the development of services for individuals with intellectual and developmentally disabilities 70 years ago. That would later become known as the Kennedy Center.

For more information, or to shop at the store online, visit www.palmandable.com.