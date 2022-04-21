New Jersey spending $21M on projects to fight climate change WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press April 21, 2022 Updated: April 21, 2022 5:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is spending $21 million on projects to help fight climate change, including purchasing electric trucks for some municipalities and handing out grants for projects to restore salt marshes, sea grass beds, forests and other areas.
The state Department of Environmental Protection announced a program Thursday to spend $6 million to help communities purchase electric trucks. It will help towns pay for a total of 16 new electric vehicles statewide, including garbage trucks, dump trucks and ambulances.
