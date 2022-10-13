New Jersey lawmakers rewrite gun carry law after ruling

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday to rewrite the state's firearm carry laws after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June expanding gun rights.
Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Nicholas Scutari, surrounded by other lawmakers and red T-shirt-clad Moms Demand Action supporters, said the new measure will bar permit holders from carrying in schools, polling places, bars, restaurants, theaters, sports arenas, airports, casinos and child care facilities.