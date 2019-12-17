New Jersey extends black bear hunt season by 4 days

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State wildlife officials are extending the second phase of New Jersey's black bear hunt because the harvest objectives for the year have not been met.

The six-day hunt had concluded Saturday. But it will now resume on Wednesday and continue through Saturday.

Officials say 265 bears were harvested during the first phase of the hunt, which took in place in October. Another 37 were culled last week, meaning 302 bruins were killed overall.

New Jersey's bear management policy mandates that the hunting season be extended by four days if less than 20% of tagged bears are killed. The harvest rate for this season stands at 14.7%.

That harvest rate is deemed necessary to provide better ecological balance to the bear population and reduce the potential for bear-human encounters.