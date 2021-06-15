New Israel government vows change, but not for Palestinians JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press June 15, 2021 Updated: June 15, 2021 2:17 a.m.
1 of6 The the newly established Jewish outpost of Eviatar is seen from the Palestinian village of Beita, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Monday, June 14, 2021. Israel’s new government faces an early test in deciding whether to evacuate dozens of Israeli families from Eviatar, that was established last month without the permission of Israeli authorities on land the Palestinians say is privately owned. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
BEITA, West Bank (AP) — Israel's fragile new government has shown little interest in addressing the decades-old conflict with the Palestinians, but it may not have a choice.
Jewish ultranationalists are already staging provocations aimed at splitting the coalition and bringing about a return to right-wing rule. In doing so, they risk escalating tensions with the Palestinians weeks after an 11-day Gaza war was halted by an informal cease-fire.