New Hampshire to get more than $3M in auto loan settlement

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire will receive more than $3 million in a multi-state settlement with auto loan financing company Santander over allegations that it knowingly targeted consumers who were likely to default on its loans.

The settlement stems from an investigation by 34 attorneys general of Santander’s subprime lending practices. The attorneys general allege that Santander, through its use of sophisticated credit scoring models to forecast default risk, knew that certain segments of its population were predicted to have a high likelihood of default. Santander exposed these borrowers to unnecessarily high levels of risk through high loan-to-value ratios, significant backend fees, and high payment-to-income ratios, the attorneys general said.

Consumers who defaulted on their loans from the company as of last year will be allowed to keep their car if it has not been dispossessed, and they are eligible for waivers for unpaid balances, according to the settlement. The company will pay $65 million directly toward alleged consumer losses and provide hundreds of millions more in the form of loan relief.