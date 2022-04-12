New Hampshire lawmakers debate privately-run youth center

CONCORD (AP) — Lawmakers working to shut down New Hampshire’s troubled youth detention center heard competing opinions Tuesday on whether to construct a new facility or contract with a private company.
The state currently spends $13 million a year to operate the 144-bed Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, although the typical population is currently about a dozen teens. Debate over its future began years ago, but has come to a boil amid horrific sexual abuse allegations. Last June's state budget has mandated closing the center by March 2023.