New Hampshire again leads region in modest population gains

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — While most New England states are losing population, New Hampshire has continued its trend of modest gains, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
The estimates released this week were based not on the yet-to-be released 2020 Census, but from the last round of estimates, which cover July 2019 to July 2020. During that time, Maine and New Hampshire were the only New England states to gain population, with New Hampshire seeing the region’s largest percentage increase for the third year in a row.