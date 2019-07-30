New England CYO champions

Players from the championship teams (front row) are: Maddie Wilkins (6th Grade), Remy DeNomme (6th Grade), Caitlyn Elmo (6th Grade), Molly Vicente (6th Grade), Katelyn Landin (6th Grade), Ava Mullen (6th Grade), Ryley Tate-Padian (6th Grade), Cheyenne Brand (6th Grade), Julia Johnson (6th Grade) and Abby Gruttadauria (6th Grade); (second row) Caroline Cummings (8th Grade), Madison Goncalves (8th Grade), Audrey Vacca (8th Grade), Ellie Lynch (8th Grade), Kendall Reilly (8th Grade), Maddie Lojko (8th Grade), Grace Trotta (8th Grade), LyNeta Brand (8th Grade), Megan Garrity (8th Grade) and Julia Bike (8th Grade); (third row) coach Chris Gruttadauria (6th Grade), Coach Brian Elmo (6th Grade), Coach Matt Landin (6th Grade), Coach Keith Lojko (8th Grade) and coach Nick Brand (8th Grade). Missing from photo are Nola Antonio (6th Grade), Olivia Delawder (6th Grade).

The St. Theresa's 8th and 6th grade Parish girls’ teams won the 2019 New England CYO Championship. The 8th graders defeated St. Adelaide (Boston, MA) in the semifinals, 47-36, and knocked off host team St. Elizabeth-Seton (Manchester, NH) in the finals 39-28. They also won the Bridgeport Diocesan Championship in 2017 and won the Fairfield County Championship in 2016-17. The In-Sports Holiday Tournament champions in 2017-18, Theresa's has amassed over 130 wins in four years.

In the semifinals, the 6th grade girls defeated a previously undefeated St. Adelaide team from Boston 25-12. In the championship, they beat a strong St. Pius V team from Providence (R.I), 19-18 at the buzzer on a game-winning shot by Ava Mullen. In the past three seasons, St. Theresa's has captured numerous championships including the FCBL A division championship, multiple Milford post-season Hoopfest Tournaments, a Milford pre-season tournament and the Insports Holiday Tournament.