Nevada keeps mandate for higher ed staff, fires unvaccinated

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Hundreds of unvaccinated employees who work at public colleges and universities in Nevada were being fired Friday, a day after state Board of Regents voted to keep a staff vaccine mandate in effect, officials said.

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents on Thursday deadlocked 6-6 on a measure to repeal the staff vaccine mandate and then rejected a measure to push the effective termination date back two weeks. Without majority support for a repeal, the mandate — which Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Faculty Alliance support — remained in effect. Employees who did not provide proof of vaccination by Friday faced termination.