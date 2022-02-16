Nevada town in canal fight seeks another chance in US court SCOTT SONNER, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2022 Updated: Feb. 16, 2022 3:07 p.m.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada town wants another chance to try to prove the U.S. government’s plans to repair an aging irrigation canal are illegal because they would eliminate leaking water residents have used for more than a century to fill their own domestic wells.
U.S. District Judge Miranda Du dismissed Fernley’s lawsuit in December. She said the harms it claimed under the National Environmental Policy Act had no legal basis because their interests in the water are economic, not environmental.