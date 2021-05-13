Nevada to restore $301M in planned budget cuts to Medicaid

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Lawmakers in Nevada have restored more than $301 million in planned cuts to Medicaid originally enacted last summer as the economy made a downward turn during the coronavirus pandemic.

State lawmakers, who were facing a $1.2 billion state budget hole at the time, are now awaiting additional approvals and funding for the restorations, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday. The restored funds amount to $125 million this fiscal year that ends in June and $176 million in the two-year budget starting July 1.