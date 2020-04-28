Nevada's outbreak death toll reaches 219; state joins pact

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials report at least 219 deaths statewide from the coronavirus outbreak, an increase of 13.

The state Department of Health late Monday also reported nearly 4,700 cases of COVID-19.

Most people with the virus experience symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Nevada and Colorado on Monday joined a western regional pact to help fight the outbreak while moving closer to reopening businesses and modifying stay-at-home orders.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Monday the five-state Western States Pact has a shared vision that puts science ahead of politics.

Sisolak t said they intend to exchange critical information about how to mitigate the outbreak and reopen businesses “responsibly.”

Also Monday, Las Vegas returned to the wedding business nearly six weeks after the Marriage License Bureau was closed to limit the spread of COVID-19.