RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity test rate is continuing a two week-long decline statewide but has reached its highest level since December in northern Nevada’s Washoe County, where new daily cases and deaths continue to rise, health officials said Wednesday.

Thirty new deaths have been reported so far in August in the Reno-Sparks area, compared to five each in the months of June and July, Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said.