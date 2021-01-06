Nevada reports highest single-day coronavirus death toll

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada officials reported 60 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, breaking the record for the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.

The sum surpasses Dec. 31, when the state reported 59 deaths, and brings the cumulative total to 3,295 deaths — roughly 1 out of every 1,000 Nevada residents. Public health officials also reported 1,938 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 237,393 since the start of the pandemic. Nevada has broken records for cases, deaths, positivity rates and hospitalizations on a regular basis throughout the months-long surge which began in the fall.