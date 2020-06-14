Nevada reports 227 additional COVID-19 cases; deaths up by 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health officials reported 227 additional COVID-19 cases and one additional death from the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday.

Figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services put the total number of cases statewide at nearly 11,200 as of Saturday and the death toll at 464.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 dropped to 332 as the state continues to see a slow decline in cases. Hospitalizations for confirmed or suspected cases of the virus peaked above 700 in early April.

Nevada topped 10,000 cases on Tuesday when 244 additional cases were reported.