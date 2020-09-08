Nevada reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials are reporting 137 confirmed new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus figures on Tuesday.

The agency also found there were no new hospitalizations of suspected COVID-19 cases and one new patient in an intensive care unit. Currently, 445 patients confirmed to have the virus remain hospitalized statewide.

In total, Nevada has seen 72,104 cases of COVID-19 and 1,393 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of reported infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.