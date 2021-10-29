Nevada rancher cites `shroud of secrecy' at lithium mine

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada rancher suing to block construction of the largest lithium mine in the U.S. says the government’s environmental assessment of the project relies on a baseline set by a consultant for the mining company with a conflict of interest that trivializes potential harm to water resources and wildlife near the Oregon line.

Bartell Ranch LLC wants a judge to order the Bureau of Land Management to provide documents and internal communications with all third-party consultants the agency used to reach its conclusion that Lithium Nevada’s mine won’t affect threatened species or significant scientific, cultural or historic resources.