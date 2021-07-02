Nevada inmates wage hunger strike over rule changes in Ely

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A dozen inmates at Ely State Prison in eastern Nevada have been on a hunger strike to protest recently implemented policies that limit what items they can purchase while they are segregated from the general prison population for disciplinary, protective or administrative reasons.
The Nevada Department of Corrections said Thursday that it was monitoring the health of 12 strikers and implemented the changes in policy after inmates used canteen items or product containers to assault or hurl substances at correctional officers.