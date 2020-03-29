Nevada has 738 positive COVID-19 cases, at least 14 deaths

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The number of positive coronavirus cases in Nevada is now up to 738 with at least 14 deaths also reported in the state.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services had reported 621 cases and 10 deaths as of Saturday.

More than half of the positive cases were in men. The age most impacted in Nevada was people between 30 and 39, accounting for 19% of the total cases.

As of Saturday night, about 11,000 tests had been performed and 9,150 people had been tested.

Authorities say an 86-year-old man who was a resident of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City died of COVID-19 complications.

They say the man died Saturday after being admitted to the hospital. At the time, he wasn't suspected as a coronavirus case, but later tested positive.

Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Katherine Miller says the man was a Navy Korean War veteran. His name wasn’t being released.