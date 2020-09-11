Nevada governor orders flags honor for those killed on 9/11

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds on Friday in honor of those who killed Sept. 11, 2001.

Friday was the 19th anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Sisolak said in an executive order that lowering flags was a “solemn honor” made in respect for those who lost their lives.

He said the anniversary also was “”a day to remember all of the courageous first responders that sacrificed so much and ensured that the number of lives lost was not larger.”