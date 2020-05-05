Nevada death toll from COVID-19 reaches at least 291

FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, Antonia Garcia cleans slot machines inside the Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas. When shuttered casinos reopen in Nevada, patron counts will be cut in half, nightclubs will remain closed, convention groups will be limited and gamblers will have to keep safe distances apart. Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Douglass Morgan said Monday, May 4, 2020, the state is going to require a lot before letting casinos and resort operators reopen. Gov. Steve Sisolak has not announced a target date. less FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, Antonia Garcia cleans slot machines inside the Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas. When shuttered casinos reopen in Nevada, patron counts will be cut in half, ... more Photo: David Becker, AP Photo: David Becker, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Nevada death toll from COVID-19 reaches at least 291 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada reports over 5,490 positive COVID-19 cases and at least 266 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, health officials are urging the state's residents to avoid celebrating Cinco de Mayo with people outside their own household on Tuesday.

Officials fear gatherings will cause another spike in COVID-19 cases like they believe resulted from gatherings to celebrate Easter last month.

Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick on Monday urged residents to be especially vigilant in practicing social distancing and forgo family gatherings or traditional celebrations of the Mexican holiday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.