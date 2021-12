2 1 of 2 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/AP Show More Show Less



CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's Supreme Court ruled gun manufacturers cannot be held responsible for the deaths in the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip because a state law shields them from liability unless the weapon malfunctions.

The parents of a woman who was among the 58 killed that night filed a wrongful death suit against Colt Manufacturing Co. and several other gun manufacturers in 2019.