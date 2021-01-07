Nevada Democrats Horsford, Titus call for Trump impeachment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Reps. Steven Horsford and Dina Titus of Nevada called Thursday for the impeachment of President Donald Trump after the violent assault on the Capitol Wednesday by the president’s supporters.

Horsford said in a statement Thursday morning that the president “used his platform to incite insurrection against the government — putting our lives in danger and jeopardizing the very core of our democracy.” He called the president's actions unacceptable and said Trump must be impeached and removed from office “before he can cause further damage to our democracy and public faith in our institutions.”