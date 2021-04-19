Nevada Senate passes proposal to expand birth control access

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada state Senate on Monday voted unanimously in favor of a proposal to allow pharmacists to provide patients birth control without authorization from a doctor or health care provider with a traditional prescription pad.
Senate Bill 190 proposes expanding the scope of services that pharmacists can provide to ensure people who cannot access doctor's appointments because of costs or the state's physician shortage can obtain hormonal contraceptives including pills, patches or rings directly from a pharmacy.