Nevada Highway Patrol: Woman fatally hit by 2 SUVs on I-15

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Highway Patrol says a woman is dead after being struck by two different vehicles while she was walking in a travel lane on Interstate 15.

They say the fatal crash occurred about 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both SUVs stayed on scene and are cooperating with investigators.

Highway Patrol officials say they don’t know why the woman was walking on I-15.

Her name and age haven’t been released yet.

Authorities say driver impairment is not suspected in the crash at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.