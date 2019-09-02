Nevada GOP chair McDonald faces 2 challengers for job

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald is trying to stave off two challengers who say the party needs a leadership change after big election losses in 2018.

The Nevada GOP's central governing committee is set to meet in the city of Winnemucca on Sept. 6 and 7, where attendees will elect new officers for the party.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Mesquite Councilwoman Annie Black and former Clark County Republican Party Chairman David McKeon say they are running for the leadership position because change is needed and the state faces a pivotal 2020 election.

McDonald has served as chair since 2012.

He says the state party did everything it could in in 2018 to win but was hurt by some poor data by the national Republican Party.