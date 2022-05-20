Nevada, Clark County end emergency declarations for pandemic

LAS VEGAS (AP) — COVID-19 emergency declarations for Nevada ended Friday as the public health agency for metro Las Vegas noted that the pandemic isn't over and said it will continue to provide virus surveillance and assistance with vaccinating and testing.
While most of the state's pandemic measures, including business restrictions and mask mandates, have already been lifted, the Southern Nevada Health District said it was important to remind the public that the virus that causes COVID-19 continued to circulate.