Netflix nights still come wrapped in red-and-white envelopes

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Netflix's trailblazing DVD-by-mail rental service has been relegated as a relic in the age of video streaming, but there is still a steady — albeit shrinking — audience of diehards like Amanda Konkle who are happily paying to receive those discs in the iconic red-and-white envelopes.
“When you open your mailbox, it's still something you actually want instead of just bills," said Konkle, a resident of Savannah, Georgia, who has been subscribing to Netflix's DVD-by-mail service since 2005.