Netanyahu appears in court as ex-aide prepares to take stand ILAN BEN ZION, Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 4:02 a.m.
1 of11 Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, arrives for a court hearing on corruption charges Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Jerusalem. Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time in over half a year on Tuesday as a one-time confidant prepared to take the stand against him in a high-profile corruption case against the former Israeli prime minister. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP) Jack Guez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, arrives for a court hearing on corruption charges Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Jerusalem. Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time in over half a year on Tuesday as a one-time confidant prepared to take the stand against him in a high-profile corruption case against the former Israeli prime minister. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP) Jack Guez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, arrives for a court hearing on corruption charges Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Jerusalem. Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time in over half a year on Tuesday as a one-time confidant prepared to take the stand against him in a high-profile corruption case against the former Israeli prime minister. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP) Jack Guez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, second right, arrives for a court hearing on corruption charges Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Jerusalem. Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time in over half a year on Tuesday as a one-time confidant prepared to take the stand against him in a high-profile corruption case against the former Israeli prime minister. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP) Jack Guez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a court hearing on corruption charges Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Jerusalem. Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time in over half a year on Tuesday as a one-time confidant prepared to take the stand against him in a high-profile corruption case against the former Israeli prime minister. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP) Jack Guez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, second right, arrives for a court hearing on corruption charges Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Jerusalem. Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time in over half a year on Tuesday as a one-time confidant prepared to take the stand against him in a high-profile corruption case against the former Israeli prime minister. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP) Jack Guez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 Son of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Avner Netanyahu arrives for his father's court hearing on corruption charges Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Jerusalem. Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time in over half a year on Tuesday as a one-time confidant prepared to take the stand against him in a high-profile corruption case against the former Israeli prime minister. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP) Jack Guez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Son of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Avner Netanyahu arrives for his father's court hearing on corruption charges Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Jerusalem. Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time in over half a year on Tuesday as a one-time confidant prepared to take the stand against him in a high-profile corruption case against the former Israeli prime minister. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP) Jack Guez/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, arrives for a court hearing on corruption charges Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Jerusalem. Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time in over half a year on Tuesday as a one-time confidant prepared to take the stand against him in a high-profile corruption case against the former Israeli prime minister. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP) Jack Guez/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a court hearing on corruption charges Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Jerusalem. Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time in over half a year on Tuesday as a one-time confidant prepared to take the stand against him in a high-profile corruption case against the former Israeli prime minister. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP) Jack Guez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, arrives for a court hearing on corruption charges Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Jerusalem. Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time in over half a year on Tuesday as a one-time confidant prepared to take the stand against him in a high-profile corruption case against the former Israeli prime minister. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP) Jack Guez/AP Show More Show Less
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time in over half a year on Tuesday as a one-time confidant prepared to take the stand against him in a high-profile corruption case.
But the long-awaited testimony was delayed until next week after a legal challenge from Netanyahu's lawyers.