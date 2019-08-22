https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Nestle-cutting-40-jobs-at-ice-cream-distribution-14370199.php
Nestle cutting 40 jobs at ice cream distribution center
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Some jobs are melting at an ice cream distribution center in Fort Wayne.
Nestle Dreyer's Ice Cream says 40 jobs are being cut but a large workforce will remain in place. A spokeswoman, Laura Davenport, says the state of Indiana had been mistakenly told that an ice cream plant and distribution center would close.
Nestle says it's switching to a warehouse model of delivery.
The Journal Gazette reports that Nestle acquired a majority stake in Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream in 2002. Dreyer's ice cream is sold under the Dreyer's brand in the western United States and as Edy's in the east.
