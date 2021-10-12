Nebraska virus numbers improve slightly but remain elevated

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of new virus cases and hospitalizations improved slightly in Nebraska again last week but they remain at an elevated level that is straining the state's hospitals.

The state reported 4,534 cases in the week that ended on Friday, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Omaha World-Herald reports that is down about 5% from the 4.775 cases Nebraska reported the week before. A month ago, the state was reporting roughly 5,300 cases per week in the first half of September.