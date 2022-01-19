Nebraska virus hospitalizations jump over 700 this week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across Nebraska has jumped above 700 for the first time since December 2020 bringing the state closer to imposing additional restrictions on surgeries at hospitals.

Nebraska health officials said Wednesday that 714 people were hospitalized with the virus Tuesday, up from 643 the day before. The total remains below the all-time peak of 987 set in November 2020, but it has been increasing steadily since last month and hospital officials expect the number to continue growing because virus cases have been soaring.